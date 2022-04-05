Gurugram: SI suspended for harassing pub manager

The Gurugram Police has suspended a sub-inspector for allegedly harassing the manager of a local pub located on the MG road here, officials said on Tuesday. The pub manager, a resident of Wazirabad, complained to the police, alleging that sub-inspector Surender used to harass him regularly, they said. Surender was also the MG road outpost in-charge, police said. ''He (SI) comes to pub every other day and creates issues. He also demands money,'' the pub manager named Devinder claimed. He also gave a video to the police. Commissioner of Police Kala Ramchandran confirmed that the sub-inspector has been suspended.

