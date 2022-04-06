Fresh round of U.S. sanctions will respond in part to killings in Bucha, Ukraine -White House
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-04-2022 02:01 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 02:01 IST
- Country:
- United States
A new round of U.S. sanctions that will be imposed on Russia will in part be a response to killings in the Ukrainian town of Bucha, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Tuesday.
The sanctions "will target Russian government officials, their family members, Russian owned financial institutions, also state owned enterprises," Psaki said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
New Satellite images show damage from Russian military air strikes across Irpin, Kyiv in Ukraine
Russian artist and Ukrainian in Bali collaborate on message of unity
96 yr old Holocaust survivor killed in Russian strike on Kharkiv in Ukraine
Japan protests Russian halt to World War Two peace treaty talks
Russian embassy in US dismisses Western media reports about "camps" in Mariupol as lies