Fresh round of U.S. sanctions will respond in part to killings in Bucha, Ukraine -White House

A new round of U.S. sanctions that will be imposed on Russia will in part be a response to killings in the Ukrainian town of Bucha, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Tuesday.

The sanctions "will target Russian government officials, their family members, Russian owned financial institutions, also state owned enterprises," Psaki said.

