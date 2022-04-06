Left Menu

Police make third arrest after California shooting

Updated: 06-04-2022 02:28 IST
Police investigating a mass shooting in Sacramento, California, over the weekend took a third man into custody on Tuesday but said he was not accused of taking part in the massacre. "In the course of investigating the multiple homicides of April 3, 2022, detectives identified a man who was seen carrying a gun in the immediate aftermath of the shooting," the Sacramento Police Department said in a statement.

"Detectives recovered a handgun and arrested 31-year-old Daviyonne Dawson late Monday on charges of being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm." Police said Dawson is not charged with crimes directly related to the shootings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

