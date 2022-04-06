Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Brazil denies extradition of opponent sought by Turkey's Erdogan

Brazil's Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected an extradition request by Turkey for an opponent of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and member of the Hizmet organization of cleric Fethullah Gulen. Businessman Yakup Sagar, 54, moved to Brazil with his family in 2016 and received refugee status. He owns a shirt factory in Sao Paulo.

Sri Lanka president revokes emergency order, govt in disarray as economic crisis deepens

Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa revoked a state of emergency late on Tuesday after dozens of lawmakers walked out of the ruling coalition, leaving his government in a minority in parliament as it struggled to quell protests amid the country's worst economic crisis in decades. In another setback for the administration, Finance Minister Ali Sabry resigned a day after his appointment and ahead of crucial talks scheduled with the International Monetary Fund for a loan programme.

Kremlin says Bucha is 'monstrous forgery' aimed at smearing Russia

The Kremlin said on Tuesday that Western allegations Russian forces committed war crimes by executing civilians in the Ukrainian town of Bucha were a "monstrous forgery" aimed at denigrating the Russian army. Since Russian troops withdrew from towns and villages around the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, Ukrainian troops have been showing journalists corpses of what they say are civilians killed by Russian forces, destroyed houses and burnt-out cars.

Far-left Melenchon makes last push to reach French presidential run-off

Far-left French candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon talked climate, feminism and cost of living at a rally on Tuesday in a bid to persuade youth and undecided voters ahead of Sunday's ballot. The first round of France's presidential election is tipped to be a repeat showdown between incumbent Emmanuel Macron and far-right Marine Le Pen, according to pollsters.

Special Report-France closes mosques with powers that some critics say use ‘secretive evidence’

For three years, Karim Daoud ran the mosque in this small town in northwest France. He also coached kids’ soccer teams and for more than two decades has worked for the local council's youth services. Daoud was among those who visited a nearby Catholic church to express solidarity following a deadly Islamist extremist attack at a church in southern France in 2020.

Satellite images show civilian deaths in Ukraine town while it was in Russian hands-Maxar

Satellite images taken weeks ago of the town of Bucha in Ukraine show bodies of civilians on a street, a private U.S. company said, undercutting the Russian government's claims that Ukrainian forces caused the deaths or that the scene was staged.

Maxar Technologies provided nine images taken of Bucha on March 18, 19 and 31 to Reuters. At least four of the images appear to show bodies on one of the town's roads, Yablonska Street. The city was occupied by Russian forces until about March 30.

Foreign ship sinks in Mariupol after missile attacks, says flag registry

A Dominica-flagged cargo ship sank on Tuesday in the besieged southern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol after being targeted by Russian missile strikes, the vessel's flag registry said. The Azburg was believed to have been without cargo and at berth in Mariupol when it was initially hit by two missiles on April 3, the Dominica Maritime Administration said.

Nigerian atheist jailed 24 years for blasphemy

A Nigerian atheist and outspoken critic of religion was sentenced to 24 years in jail on Tuesday after pleading guilty to blasphemy charges in the largely Muslim northern state of Kano, in a ruling that puts a spotlight on religious freedoms in the country. Charges against Mubarak Bala are linked to comments he posted on Facebook in April 2020 that were critical of Islam and which authorities in Kano considered blasphemous and an insult to the religion, his lawyer said.

Roadside burial for labourer shot through head in Ukraine's Bucha

Sobbing uncontrollably, Serhii Lahovskyi nuzzles against the shrouded corpse of his closest childhood friend, who disappeared when Russian troops occupied the Ukrainian town of Bucha near Kyiv and was found shot through the head and dumped in a stairwell. The labourer's eyes cloudy and half open, black and crimson streaks of blood caked on his face and snaking down to his lips from an exit wound that cracked his skull, Igor Litvinenko had been shot through the mouth at very close range. He was found by local residents just days before his 30th birthday.

Ukraine demands accountability for Russian 'war crimes' as West prepares sanctions

Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskiy told the United Nations Security Council on Tuesday that Russia must be held accountable for what he and many Western leaders have called war crimes, as the United States and its allies prepared to expand sanctions. Six weeks into Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Western countries will move to isolate the Russian economy further on Wednesday by adding sanctions targeting Russian financial institutions, state-owned companies and government officials, as well as banning new investment in Russia, the White House said.

