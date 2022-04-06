Left Menu

8 rescued from house on fire in Delhi's Badli Extension

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2022 09:32 IST
  Country:
  India

Eight people were rescued from a fire that broke out at a house in Badli Extension of Outer Delhi area on Wednesday, officials in the fire service said.

On receiving information about the blaze around 5.50 am, three fire tenders were rushed to the spot, Delhi Fire Service Director Atul Garg said.

Eight people were rescued. The fire has been doused and the cooling operation was underway, he said, adding the cause of the blaze was being ascertained.

