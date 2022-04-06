Couple ends life by jumping in canal after argument in UP

A couple ended their lives allegedly by jumping into a canal in the Eka area of the district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Tuesday when Ashok Kumar (42) and his wife Guddi Devi (40) were returning home from his in-laws' house, they said.

Following an argument, Ashok jumped into the canal. His wife also jumped into the canal and ended her life, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) rural Akhilesh Narain said.

Their bodies were later recovered by the police with the help of locals, the police officer said, adding a probe into the matter was underway.

