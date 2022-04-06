Left Menu

Couple ends life by jumping in canal after argument in UP

PTI | Firozabad(Up) | Updated: 06-04-2022 11:38 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 11:29 IST
Couple ends life by jumping in canal after argument in UP
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A couple ended their lives allegedly by jumping into a canal in the Eka area of the district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Tuesday when Ashok Kumar (42) and his wife Guddi Devi (40) were returning home from his in-laws' house, they said.

Following an argument, Ashok jumped into the canal. His wife also jumped into the canal and ended her life, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) rural Akhilesh Narain said.

Their bodies were later recovered by the police with the help of locals, the police officer said, adding a probe into the matter was underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb'; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in ...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch; Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb' and more

Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readi...

 Global
3
Potential for great power conflict increasing, world becoming unstable: US chief of staff

Potential for great power conflict increasing, world becoming unstable: US c...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Israel in polio vaccine drive after logging first case since 1988; Whole of Shanghai enters COVID lockdown despite lower symptomatic cases and more

Health News Roundup: Israel in polio vaccine drive after logging first case ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022