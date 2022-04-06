MP: Woman, grand-daughter killed in road accident

A 40-year-old woman and her toddler grand-daughter were killed while her husband was seriously injured when their motorcycle was hit by a speeding tractor near Kanapur culvert in Sheopur town of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Tuesday night when the victims were on their way to their village. ''A rashly driven tractor collided with their motorcycle, killing Seema Bai and her grand-daughter Premlata (one-and-a-half-year-old) on the spot,'' said Kotwali police station in-charge Satish Dube.

Seema Bai's husband Bhanwarlal sustained serious injuries and was admitted to a hospital for treatment, he said.

The tractor driver fled the spot after the incident. A case has been against the tractor driver.

