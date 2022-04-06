Left Menu

Man mowed down by unknown vehicle on Outer Ring Road in north Delhi's Wazirabad area

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2022 13:16 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 13:16 IST
A man in his 30's died after he was allegedly hit by an unknown vehicle at Outer Ring Road in north Delhi's Wazirabad on Wednesday morning, police said.

The identity of the deceased has not been identified yet as police could not find any documents related to the man on the spot, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said that at about 7:21AM, a PCR call was received regarding a fatal accident with a male, aged around 30 to 35 years, hit by an unknown vehicle at Outer Ring Road, Wazirabad towards Burari Flyover near ITI Dheerpur.

The accused driver fled the spot soon after the accident along with the vehicle, police said.

''We did not find any document related to the man at the spot which could have helped us in identifying him but efforts are being made to identify him. For now, his body has been shifted to a mortuary of a nearby hospital where post-mortem would be conducted once the victim is identified and accordingly, we will inform his family about his accident,'' he said.

A case has been registered against the driver of the offending vehicle under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304 A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at Wazirabad police station, the officer said.

''We are scanning for CCTV cameras installed in and the vicinity of crime scene to identify the offending vehicle and its driver which will also help us in establishing the exact sequence of event which led to an accident,'' the DCP said, adding further investigation of the case is in progress.

