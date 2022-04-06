SC to hear case of capital punishment to convicts of Chhawala rape, murder tomorrow

Supreme Court will be hearing the case of capital punishment of three convicted for the rape and murder of a 19-year-old girl in Delhi's Chhawala on Thursday. The three convicts were awarded the death penalty after being held guilty of raping and killing a 19-year-old woman in 2012. The victim's body mutilated body was found in a field with multiple injuries due to assault with objects ranging from car tools to earthen pots.

A three-judge bench of Justice Uday Umesh Lalit, Justice S Ravindra Bhat and Justice Bela M Trivedi, in its March 29 order, has listed the matter for April 7 for hearing on the issue of sentence. "List these matters before the appropriate Bench for hearing on the issue of sentence on April 7, 2022, at 3.00 PM after taking the requisite directions from the Chief Justice of India," the bench said.

A Delhi court in February 2014 had convicted three men for raping and killing a 19-year-old woman in 2012 and had awarded them the death penalty. The capital punishment was confirmed by the Delhi High Court on August 26 2014, saying they were "predators" moving on the streets and "were looking for prey".

Three men-- Ravi Kumar, Rahul and Vinod were convicted under various charges dealing with kidnapping, rape and murder. The three convicts have challenged the Delhi High Court order in the Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, the victim's family and activist Yogita Bhayana has filed an intervening application to render rendering assistance to the bench about the offence committed by the convicts. Activist Bhayana and the father of the victim had said that they were fully conversant with the fact of the case.

The case dates back to February 2012, when a 19-year old girl's body was found in Haryana. The girl was brutally killed after being raped. A case was registered regarding this at outer Delhi's Chhawala (Najafgarh) police station.

According to the prosecution, the offence was barbaric in nature as they first kidnapped the woman, raped her, killed her and dumped her body in a field in Rodhai village in Haryana's Rewari district. "The woman was kidnapped by the three men in a car from near her house in Qutub Vihar area on the night of February 9, 2012, while she was returning from office," the prosecution has said.

The prosecution had also revealed multiple injuries on the woman's head and other parts of her body and said that the three men had assaulted the woman with a car jack and an earthen pot. The crime was committed by Ravi Kumar with the help of the other two accused as the girl has refused the friendship proposal of Ravi Kumar, the prosecution had said. (ANI)

