2 smugglers held in Assam with 2 Kg gold bars

Two smugglers were arrested at a checkpoint on National Highway-37 in Morigaon district of the state and gold bars weighing two kilograms were seized from their possession, Assam Police said on Wednesday. The men were nabbed on Tuesday when acting on a tip-off, a police team from Jagiroad police station in Morigaon set up a naka checking on the National Highway-37.

The persons apprehended have been identified as Safikul Islam and Mafidul Islam "We received information about two persons coming from Sonitpur to sell gold," said Hemanta Borgohain, the officer of Jagiroad police station.

"Based on the tip, we had set up Naka checking in front of Jagiroad police station and caught two persons. During the probe, we had found two gold bars in their possession," the officer said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)