Left Menu

2 smugglers held in Assam with 2 Kg gold bars

Two smugglers were arrested at a checkpoint on National Highway-37 in Morigaon district of the state and gold bars weighing two kilograms were seized from their possession, Assam Police said on Wednesday.

ANI | Morigaon (Assam) | Updated: 06-04-2022 13:36 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 13:36 IST
2 smugglers held in Assam with 2 Kg gold bars
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two smugglers were arrested at a checkpoint on National Highway-37 in Morigaon district of the state and gold bars weighing two kilograms were seized from their possession, Assam Police said on Wednesday. The men were nabbed on Tuesday when acting on a tip-off, a police team from Jagiroad police station in Morigaon set up a naka checking on the National Highway-37.

The persons apprehended have been identified as Safikul Islam and Mafidul Islam "We received information about two persons coming from Sonitpur to sell gold," said Hemanta Borgohain, the officer of Jagiroad police station.

"Based on the tip, we had set up Naka checking in front of Jagiroad police station and caught two persons. During the probe, we had found two gold bars in their possession," the officer said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb'; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in ...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch; Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb' and more

Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readi...

 Global
3
Potential for great power conflict increasing, world becoming unstable: US chief of staff

Potential for great power conflict increasing, world becoming unstable: US c...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Israel in polio vaccine drive after logging first case since 1988; Whole of Shanghai enters COVID lockdown despite lower symptomatic cases and more

Health News Roundup: Israel in polio vaccine drive after logging first case ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022