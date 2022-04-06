Hungary summons Ukrainian ambassador

Hungary's Foreign Ministry summoned the Ukrainian ambassador on Wednesday after days of the two countries' officials trading barbs over Hungary's position in the war.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto wrote in a social media post on Wednesday that "we condemn military aggression, we stand by Ukraine's sovereignty," but that "this is not our war, so we want to and will stay out of it".

Hungary's government has refused to supply weapons to Ukraine or allow their transfer across the Hungarian-Ukrainian border and has fought against applying sanctions on Russian energy imports.

That position has prompted criticisms of Hungary's government by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenksyy, who on Monday said in an address on Ukrainian television that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban would need to choose between Moscow and "the other world" of the West.

Orban, who won a landslide victory in Hungarian elections on Sunday, in a victory speech depicted Zelenskyy as one of the opponents he and his right-wing party had defeated.

On Tuesday, Szijjarto called on Ukrainian leaders to "stop insulting Hungary and to take note of the will of the Hungarian people". (AP) ___ Copenhagen: Norway is beefing up its police and intelligence work, chiefly in the northern part of the country, which has a nearly 200-kilometer (124-mile) land border with Russia, and wants to spend 100 million kroner ($11.5 million) on it.

Norway's domestic intelligence service considers the intelligence threat from Russia in the Scandinavian country to have increased, Justice Minister Emilie Enger Mehl said Wednesday.

The money would be spent on staff and equipment. The government also wants to exert more control over Svalbard, a Norwegian archipelago in the Arctic with a Russian settlement. Under a 1920 treaty, Norway has sovereignty over Svalbard, but other signatory countries have right to exploit its natural resources - coal.

___ Kyiv: The governor of Russia's Kursk region on the border with Ukraine said Wednesday that Russian border guards were fired at with mortars on Tuesday.

Governor Roman Starovoit said on the messaging app Telegram that the border guards returned fire and that there were "no casualties or destruction" on the Russian side as a result of the incident.

The Ukrainian military has not yet commented on the allegation, and it could not be independently verified.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)