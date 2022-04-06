Jal Shakti minister inspects Okhla STP

Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Wednesday inspected the under-construction 564 MLD Okhla Sewerage Treatment Plant, which is expected to play a major role in the Yamuna cleaning process.

The plant, which will be the largest one in Asia, aims to remove contaminants from sewage to produce an effluent that is suitable for discharge to the surrounding environment or an intended reuse application, thereby preventing water pollution.

National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) Director General G Asok Kumar told PTI that the Okhla plant would be playing a major role in Yamuna cleaning process once it becomes operational.

The Union minister first visited the Chhat Ghat at ITO and took a boat from there to reach Okhla Boat Club, 12 km away. From there, Shekhawat reached the Okhla STP site by road. According to the cost sharing arrangement, 85 per cent of the cost is borne by the central government under the Namami Gange Programme and 15 per cent by the state government. The total sanction cost of the Okhla STP project is Rs. 665.78 crore, the ministry said in a statement.

Shekhawat said that considering the situation in Delhi, it has been directed to expedite the STP works in Delhi, keeping in mind the December 2022 timeline. He added that after December 2022, a difference will certainly be felt in the quality of water in Yamuna river in Delhi as the Okhla STP is the biggest sewage treatment plant in Asia. ''After construction of this 564 Minimal Liquid Discharge (MLD) plant, there will be a considerable improvement in the water quality of River Yamuna. Being an integrated project, the sludge management has also been included in the scope of the work as per which the sludge will be properly disposed of in a scientific manner addressing environmental-related issues,'' he added.

Under the Namami Gange programme, a total of 11 projects for treatment of 1268 MLD sewage have been taken up at a cost of Rs 2009 crore by NMCG to conserve River Yamuna in Delhi. The major share of these projects is being borne by the Central Government through the Namami Gange Programme. These projects are targeted to create a total treatment capacity of 1268 MLD in the catchment area of Coronation Pillar (Coronation Pillar STP completed), Kondli, Okhla and Rithala in Delhi. These projects are targeted to be completed by December 2022.

