French prosecutor opens probe into use of private consultancy firms by the state
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 06-04-2022 15:15 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 15:06 IST
The French financial prosecutor said it had opened a preliminary probe into the role of private consultancy firms used by the French state and into any possible tax fraud.
The probe follows a report from the French Senate on the growing use of private consultancy firms by the French state.
