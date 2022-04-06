Left Menu

Maha: Senior citizen drowns while fishing in creek in Thane

PTI | Thane | Updated: 06-04-2022 15:07 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 15:07 IST
A 75-year-old man allegedly drowned while fishing in a creek in Maharashtra's Thane district, a civic official said on Wednesday.

Balaram Bhoir, a resident of Bhayanderpada, had gone fishing in Nagla Bunder, on the morning of April 3 and allegedly drowned in the creek, said Avinash Sawant, the chief of the regional disaster management cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation. Bhoir's family, with the help of local fishermen, carried out a frantic search for the body but were unable to recover it, he said.

The family approached the fire services on Wednesday, following which a search operation was launched with the help of the rescue team, the RDMC and fire services, the official said.

