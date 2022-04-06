Undertrial prisoner attacked by 5 inmates inside Bhondsi jail

An undertrial prisoner in the Bhondsi jail here was allegedly attacked by five inmates inside the premises here, police said on Wednesday. They said Anil, a resident of Rajendra Park who has been lodged in the jail since March 22 in a case under the Arms Act, was allegedly attacked on Monday when he was sitting in a park outside the barrack. Anil sustained head injury in the attack and is being treated at the Gurugram civil hospital, they said. In his complaint, Anil has said, ''They were carrying sharp iron objects in their hands and attacked me. I raised an alarm and shouted for help when barrack Nambardar Sonu Choti Wali and the warder Parvesh, who were on duty, came there and saved me.'' He has also alleged that the accused wanted to kill him, they said. Based on Anil's complaint, an FIR was registered against the five inmates -- Bhakti alias Nepali, Sidharth, Gaurav, Aakash, Anshul and Atul -- under sections 148 (riots), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code at Bhondsi police station, the police said. ''The complainant has a head injury and still being treated in the hospital. An FIR has been registered and we will take the accused on production warrant for questioning,'' Station House Officer Bhondsi Devender Kumar said.

The cause behind the attack is not clear yet, the SHO said.

