2 nabbed from near Kolkata in Arunachal policeman murder

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 06-04-2022 15:09 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 15:09 IST
  • Country:
  • India

All three suspects in the murder of a sub-inspector in Itanagar were arrested, police said on Wednesday.

Sub-inspector Sibu George (50), a native from Kerala who was posted at DGP Cell in Police Headquarters here, was found dead in his quarters at SRPL Colony here on Friday morning.

Two of the suspects were arrested from Barrackpore near Kolkata on Tuesday, while the main suspect was nabbed from Assam's Lakhimpur district, Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Kamdam Sikom said.

The murder weapon, a knife, was recovered near the crime scene, while two sharp weapons were recovered from the Jollang Bridge near a school here.

''The murder weapon was retrieved on the basis of the information provided by the prime suspect. The forensic team is working on it,'' the officer said.

George used to provide cash loans and the prime suspect used to work as an agent, he said.

He was murdered because of a financial transaction, the officer said.

Declining to share further details, Sikom said the matter is still under investigation.

