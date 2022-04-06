Left Menu

Mysterious blast near Srinagar Tulip Garden, tourist van driver injured

A tourist van driver was grievously injured in an unexplained explosion inside his vehicle at the parking lot of the Tulip Garden here Wednesday, officials said. The explosion took place when the driver of the van, bearing a registration number of the Jammu district, opened the rear door of the vehicle near the parking area, they said.

06-04-2022
A tourist van driver was grievously injured in an unexplained explosion inside his vehicle at the parking lot of the Tulip Garden here Wednesday, officials said. The explosion took place when the driver of the van, bearing a registration number of the Jammu district, opened the rear door of the vehicle near the parking area, they said. They said the driver, whose identity was being ascertained, has suffered grievous injuries in the blast and has been moved to a hospital for treatment.

The exact cause of the blast is being probed, they added.

