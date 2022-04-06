EU sues Portugal over EU radiation protection rules
Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 06-04-2022 15:58 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 15:48 IST
The European Commission said on Wednesday it is suing Portugal for failing to establish a national plan addressing long-term risks from exposures to radon as required by law.
"Today, the Commission decided to refer Portugal to the Court of Justice of the European Union for failing to fully transpose the EU's revised Basic Safety Standards Directive (Council Directive 2013/59/Euratom) into national legislation," the EU Commission said in a statement.
