23-year-old man sentenced to 16 years in prison for molesting minor cousin

A 23-year-old man was sentenced to 16 years of rigorous imprisonment by a POCSO court in Bundi district for molesting his 12-year-old cousin.

The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act court on Tuesday also slapped a fine of Rs 38,000 on the man, a resident of a village under the Basoli police station, public prosecutor Mahaveer Meghwal said.

The convict had molested the minor on May 18, 2020, the prosecutor said on Wednesday, adding that a case was registered at the Basoli police station under sections 363 (kidnapping), 366, 342 (wrongful confinement), and 354 (assault) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the POCSO Act based on a complaint by her mother.

On Tuesday, POCSO court judge Bal Krishna Mishra convicted the man under sections of the IPC and the POCSO Act, and sentenced him to 16 years of rigorous imprisonment, Meghwal said.

The man was sent to prison on Tuesday evening, he added.

