Norway expels 3 Russian diplomats

Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 06-04-2022 17:17 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 16:39 IST
Norway has decided to expel three diplomats working at Russia's embassy in Oslo who have conducted activities that are incompatible with their diplomatic status, the Norwegian foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

"It is not by chance that these expulsions take place now," Norwegian Minister of Foreign Affairs Anniken Huitfeldt said in a statement.

"They come at a time when the world is shocked by reports of Russian forces' crimes against civilians, in particular in the town of Bucha outside Kyiv. In this situation we pay particular attention to unwanted Russian activities in Norway," she said.

