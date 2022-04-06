Russian shelling sets fire to 10 high-rise buildings in Ukraine's Sievierodonetsk, says governor
Reuters | Updated: 06-04-2022 17:36 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 17:36 IST
Ten high-rise buildings are on fire in the eastern Ukrainian town of Sievierodonetsk after Russian forces shelled the town on Wednesday, the governor of the eastern Luhansk region said in an online post.
He said that there was no information yet on any casualties. Sievierodonetsk is the temporary headquarters of the regional authorities as Luhansk city has been controlled by Russia-backed separatists since 2014.
