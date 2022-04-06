Youth found dead, police suspect elephant attack

The body of a youth, believed to have been killed by an elephant, was found at Sirumugai, about 40 kms from here, police said on Wednesday.

The police said they suspect the youth had gone to consume liquor with friends at a spot where elephants move around. The body was taken to a hospital for a postmortem, the police added.

