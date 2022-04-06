Left Menu

Youth found dead, police suspect elephant attack

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 06-04-2022 19:17 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 18:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The body of a youth, believed to have been killed by an elephant, was found at Sirumugai, about 40 kms from here, police said on Wednesday.

The police said they suspect the youth had gone to consume liquor with friends at a spot where elephants move around. The body was taken to a hospital for a postmortem, the police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

