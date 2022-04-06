Guj: Court to deliver verdict in Grishma Vekariya murder case on Apr 16

A court here is likely to pronounce the verdict on April 16 in the case related to the murder of a 21-year-old woman college student, a little over two months after she was killed in broad daylight.

The trial of the Grishma Vekariya murder case concluded in the court of principal district and sessions judge V K Vyas on Wednesday.

The trial had begun on February 28, a fortnight after the murder, and was conducted on a day-to-day basis.

Some 75 witnesses were examined and 100 pieces of documentary evidence were presented by the prosecution to establish the guilt of Fenil Goyani, the accused.

With arguments completed, the court fixed April 16 as the date for the pronouncement of verdict, said public prosecutor Nayan Sukhadwala.

Goyani is accused of slitting Vekariya's throat near her house here on February 12 after she had allegedly rejected his proposal. Her uncle and brother were also injured as they tried to stop him.

Goyani then tried to kill himself. He was arrested after being discharged from hospital.

The killing caused widespread outrage across the state.

The police filed a charge sheet within seven days of Goyani's arrest.

The prosecutor relied on 25 eye witnesses of the murder, video clips shot on mobile phones and CCTV footage of shops from where the accused had purchased two knives.

The accused had also conducted online search looking to procure an AK-47 rifle, and ordered a knife from the e-commerce site Flipkart, as per the charge sheet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)