Covid: 11 new cases in Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 11 fresh Covid cases on Wednesday that took the infection tally to 4,53,838, officials said.

All the new cases were reported from the Kashmir division, they said. Srinagar recorded nine cases while Budgam and Kupwara districts registered one infection each among the new cases, they said.

Seventeen of the 20 districts in the Union Territory did not report any new case.

There are 167 active cases while the overall recoveries has reached 4,48,921, officials said.

The COVID-19 death toll stands at 4,750. No Covid-related fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, they said.

There were 51 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus), they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)