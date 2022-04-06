Left Menu

Covid: 11 new cases in Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 11 fresh Covid cases on Wednesday that took the infection tally to 4,53,838, officials said.All the new cases were reported from the Kashmir division, they said.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 06-04-2022 19:56 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 19:56 IST
Covid: 11 new cases in Jammu and Kashmir
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 11 fresh Covid cases on Wednesday that took the infection tally to 4,53,838, officials said.

All the new cases were reported from the Kashmir division, they said. Srinagar recorded nine cases while Budgam and Kupwara districts registered one infection each among the new cases, they said.

Seventeen of the 20 districts in the Union Territory did not report any new case.

There are 167 active cases while the overall recoveries has reached 4,48,921, officials said.

The COVID-19 death toll stands at 4,750. No Covid-related fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, they said.

There were 51 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus), they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb'; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in ...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch; Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb' and more

Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readi...

 Global
3
Delhi govt schools to offer German language course

Delhi govt schools to offer German language course

 India
4
Potential for great power conflict increasing, world becoming unstable: US chief of staff

Potential for great power conflict increasing, world becoming unstable: US c...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022