Haryana govt to hold function on Apr 24 to mark 400th birth anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur

As part of the ongoing year-long celebrations to mark the 400th birth anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth Sikh Guru, a state-level function will be held in Panipat on April 24, officials said on Wednesday.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar launched a devotional song composed by the Department of Information and Public Relations for the function to be organised by the state government.

Khattar said since March 2021, as part of the year-long celebrations, various religious and cultural programmes were already going on in some parts of the country.

However, due to the Covid pandemic, most of the programmes in Haryana got postponed, but now a state-level function will be organised on April 24, he said.

''Adequate arrangements are being made for the celebrations,'' he said.

''In this one-day programme, devotees from across Haryana and Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh are expected to participate in large numbers. The function aims to spread the message of communal harmony and brotherhood as preached by Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur ji,'' said Khattar.

The chief minister said Guru Tegh Bahadur spread the message of compassion, unity and brotherhood.

He said Haryana shares a special bond not only with Guru Tegh Bahadur but with all the 10 Sikh Gurus as most of them travelled to almost every corner of the state.

Youngsters of Haryana have a lot to learn from the life and teachings of Guru Tegh Bahadur, he added.

