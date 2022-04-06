Left Menu

Minneapolis prosecutors will not charge officer who killed Amir Locke -Washington Post

Police shot and killed Locke on Feb. 2 after obtaining a no-knock warrant to search the apartment as part of a homicide investigation of which he was not the subject.

Reuters | Updated: 06-04-2022 20:53 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 20:53 IST
Minneapolis prosecutors will not charge officer who killed Amir Locke -Washington Post

Minneapolis prosecutors said on Wednesday they will not charge a police officer who fatally shot Amir Locke, a 22-year-old Black man, during a no-knock raid in February, the Washington Post reported.

The report did not explain why prosecutors declined to bring charges against the Minneapolis SWAT member who fired the fatal shot. Police shot and killed Locke on Feb. 2 after obtaining a no-knock warrant to search the apartment as part of a homicide investigation of which he was not the subject. Locke was not named in the warrant.

The shooting sparked calls for action from local politicians to ban no-knock warrants, prompting Mayor Jacob Frey to place a moratorium on the practice. Some states are seeking to enact legislation to limit them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb'; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in ...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch; Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb' and more

Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readi...

 Global
3
Delhi govt schools to offer German language course

Delhi govt schools to offer German language course

 India
4
Potential for great power conflict increasing, world becoming unstable: US chief of staff

Potential for great power conflict increasing, world becoming unstable: US c...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022