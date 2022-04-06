MI score 161/4 against KKR
Sent into bat, Mumbai Indians scored 161 for four against Kolkata Knight Riders in their IPL match here on Wednesday. Brief scores Mumbai Indians 1614 in 20 overs Suryakumar Yadav 52, Tilak Varma Pat Cummins 249, Umesh Yadav 125.
Sent into bat, Mumbai Indians scored 161 for four against Kolkata Knight Riders in their IPL match here on Wednesday. Suryakumar Yadav made 52 off 36 balls, while Tilak Varma chipped in with 38 in 27 deliveries.
Kieron Pollard smashed an unbeaten 22 off five balls. Brief scores: Mumbai Indians: 161/4 in 20 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 52, Tilak Varma ; Pat Cummins 2/49, Umesh Yadav 1/25).
