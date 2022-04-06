British worker at the UK embassy in Berlin charged with Russian spying offences
A British man who worked in the UK embassy in Berlin has been charged with nine offences under the Official Secrets Act related to passing on information useful to Russia, London Police said. David Ballantyne Smith, aged 57, who was living in Potsdam, Germany and was employed as a security guard at the embassy, was extradited to Britain from Germany on Wednesday following his arrest by German police in August 2021, the police said.
He is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London on Thursday, the police said.
