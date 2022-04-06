Gurugram police taking measures to ensure better security at 'safe house'

Days after a head constable was arrested for voyeurism at a ‘safe house’, officials said on Wednesday that they are taking measures such as deployment of policewomen and CCTV cameras to ensure better security for couples living in the building located at police lines here.

On April 3, head constable Surender was arrested after he allegedly shot a video of a woman when she was taking a bath in the bathroom of the ‘safe house’.

Currently, three couples are staying in the ‘safe house’ in police protection, the officials said, adding that four police personnel have been deployed there.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (headquarters) Aastha Modi, various protective arrangements, including deployment of policewomen, are being made.

“If any difficulties arise during the stay in the safe house for a woman, she can share her troubles without any fear. A plan is also being made to install CCTV cameras in the safe house,” Modi told PTI.

The woman and her husband have been staying at the 'safe house' following threats from her family after their court marriage on February 22 this year.

''We are putting up a gate on the corridor to heighten access control and taking other measures to step up the security at the safe house,'' Gurugram Police Commissioner Kala Ramachandran said.

