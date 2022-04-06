Left Menu

20-years jail for raping teen

PTI | Baripada | Updated: 06-04-2022 22:07 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 22:07 IST
20-years jail for raping teen
  • Country:
  • India

A court in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district on Wednesday sentenced a man to 20 years of imprisonment for raping a 15-year-old girl.

POCSO judge Sumita Jena also slapped a fine of Rs 12,000 on Balaram Sardar for committing the crime.

The special court also directed the District Legal Services Authority to pay Rs 4 lakh to the rape survivor as compensation.

On June 28, 2019, the teenager was abducted by the accused and raped in a village.

The judgement was based on the rape survivor’s statement, medical report and 17 witnesses, special public prosecutor Abhina Patnaik said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb'; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in ...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch; Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb' and more

Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readi...

 Global
3
Delhi govt schools to offer German language course

Delhi govt schools to offer German language course

 India
4
Potential for great power conflict increasing, world becoming unstable: US chief of staff

Potential for great power conflict increasing, world becoming unstable: US c...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022