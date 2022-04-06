20-years jail for raping teen

A court in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district on Wednesday sentenced a man to 20 years of imprisonment for raping a 15-year-old girl.

POCSO judge Sumita Jena also slapped a fine of Rs 12,000 on Balaram Sardar for committing the crime.

The special court also directed the District Legal Services Authority to pay Rs 4 lakh to the rape survivor as compensation.

On June 28, 2019, the teenager was abducted by the accused and raped in a village.

The judgement was based on the rape survivor’s statement, medical report and 17 witnesses, special public prosecutor Abhina Patnaik said.

