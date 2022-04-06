Delhi minister calls for expeditious disposal of cases by consumer commissions

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2022 22:19 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 22:19 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Food and Civil Supplies Minister Imran Hussain on Wednesday emphasised the need for expeditious disposal of pending cases in the state and district consumer commissions.

He issued directions while reviewing functioning of Consumer Affairs Department, Delhi State Consumer Redressal Commission (DSCRC) and other District Consumer Commissions.

''DSCRC has taken significant steps in the last seven years to resolve disputes as efficiently as possible. Delhi is also among the first states to have launched the e-filing consumer complaints system. ''Ever since the launch of this initiative, the number of cases has reduced significantly,'' an official statement quoting Hussain said. The meeting was attended by the Commissioner (F&S) along with senior officers of the Consumer Affairs Department. The minister also reviewed pending cases and stressed the need to organise more Lok Adalats for the early disposal of such cases, the statement said.

