Tribal boy trampled to death by wild elephant
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 06-04-2022 23:03 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 23:03 IST
- Country:
- India
A teenaged tribal boy was trampled to death by a wild elephant in a forest in Palakkad district of Kerala on Wednesday, police said.
The deceased was identified as Sanju (15), a class-VIII student, the police said. The incident took place while he and his relatives were returning home after collecting honey, they said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kerala
Advertisement