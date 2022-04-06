Left Menu

Poland arrests two Belarusians suspected of spying for Minsk -statement

Poland has arrested two citizens of Belarus on charges of spying for Minsk, which could carry a 10-year prison sentence if they are found guilty, a regional prosecutor's office said on Wednesday.

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 06-04-2022 23:10 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 23:10 IST
Tensions have been running high between the neighbours over a migrant crisis that the European Union and Poland say was engineered by Belarus, a charge Minsk denies. The EU also accuses Minsk of supporting Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"...the suspects heard charges of espionage on behalf of the Belarus intelligence services," a regional prosecutor's office in Poznan, west Poland, said in a statement "They are suspected, among others, of conducting reconnaissance of military and civilian facilities of critical importance for the defense of the Republic of Poland," the statement also said.

Both were arrested for three months and are facing up to 10 years in prison.

