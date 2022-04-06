Encounter breaks out in J&K's Shopian

A gunbattle broke out between militants and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Wednesday, police said. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Shopian's Heripora village following information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

The search operation turned into an encounter which was going on till reports last came in, the official added.

There were no reports of any casualties so far.

