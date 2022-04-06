Karnataka CM meets FM Sitharaman, discusses GST, pending state projects

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai met Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday and discussed key issues pertaining to his state, including fund allocation for the Upper Bhadra Irrigation Project.

During his meeting with Sitharaman on the second day of his visit to the national capital, the chief minister requested her for the allocation of fund for the Upper Bhadra Irrigation Project, which has been tagged as a national project.

The Centre has to release Rs 12,500 crore for the project, which aims to change the irrigation scenario of central Karnataka.

After the meeting, Bommai said he took up several issues with the finance minister. ''I mainly sought approval of fund for the Upper Bhadra Project and advance clearance of a Green Energy Corridor Project,'' he said.

Bommai also discussed the GST Group of Ministers' meeting with Sitharaman in detail and proposed a meeting of millet growers to be held in Raichur.

He also raised the call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to develop or rejuvenate 75 lakes in each district of the country as part of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'. In this regard, an initiative to develop lakes in Kolar district will be taken under the leadership of Sitharaman.

The chief minister declined to comment on a tweet of the state home minister about a murder case in JJ Nagar in Bengaluru and said, ''I cannot comment without details.'' Later, Bommai met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and discussed the issues related to the Sangolli Rayanna Sainik School in Belgavi. The state had got approval for converting Sangolli Rayanna School to a Sainik School.

The chief minister also called on Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav and discussed various issues of the state.

