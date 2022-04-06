Left Menu

Man, his son shot dead in UP's Muzaffarnagar

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 06-04-2022 23:43 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 23:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 45-year-old man and his son were shot dead by unidentified persons at salfa village in Shamli district on Wednesday, police said. One of the accused has been arrested, they said.

The incident might be a fallout of a monetary dispute, the police said.

Shamli Superintendent of Police Sukurti Madhav said two bodies with bullet injuries were found in a jungle following which a man hunt was launched by the police. Further details are awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

