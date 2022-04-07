Left Menu

Three arrested for offering fake helicopter tickets to Mata Vaishno Devi

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 07-04-2022 00:07 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 00:07 IST
Three arrested for offering fake helicopter tickets to Mata Vaishno Devi
  • Country:
  • India

Police here arrested three persons for allegedly duping people by promising through fake websites helicopter tickets for the visit to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, officials said on Wednesday.

Police registered three FIRs in Katra on the basis of complaints regarding fake online helicopter ticket booking fraud for the Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrimage, they said.

After the registration of cases, special teams were formed and dispatched to various parts of the country for the arrest of the accused involved in the commission of crime, they said.

A police team after hectic investigation zeroed in on some places in Bihar and subsequently raided various locations and arrested Ashok Mistri, Santosh Kumar and Lakhpati Paswan, and seized incriminating material from their possession, they said.

All of them were brought to Katra after obtaining transit remand from a competent court. During investigation, 40 fake websites were identified and blocked, they said.

Amit Gupta, SSP, Reasi, advised all pilgrims to use only the official website of the SMVD Shrine Board for booking services such as helicopter tickets and not to fall prey to the fraudulent advertisements issued by unauthorised websites offering confirmed helicopter tickets and the sale of prasad.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Gilead's remdesivir fails to show benefit in European trial; no fetus risk seen with first-trimester vaccination; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gilead's remdesivir fails to show benefit in European ...

 Global
2
Axiom Mission 1: SpaceX Falcon 9, Dragon rolled out to launchpad ahead of Friday’s flight

Axiom Mission 1: SpaceX Falcon 9, Dragon rolled out to launchpad ahead of Fr...

 United States
3
Amazon tops LinkedIn’s 2022 Top Companies list in America

Amazon tops LinkedIn’s 2022 Top Companies list in America

 Global
4
Steel ministry asks Odisha to allot iron ore mine to RINL

Steel ministry asks Odisha to allot iron ore mine to RINL

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022