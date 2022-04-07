Left Menu

Convoy of more than 1,000 people reaches Zaporizhzhia in Ukraine -ICRC

It's clear, though, that thousands more civilians trapped inside Mariupol need safe passage out and aid to come in," Pascal Hundt, the ICRC's head of delegation in Ukraine, said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 07-04-2022 01:05 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 01:05 IST
An International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) team has led a convoy of buses and private cars carrying more than 1,000 people to Zaporizhzhia after the civilians fled the besieged Ukrainian town of Mariupol on their own, the ICRC said on Wednesday.

The ICRC has worked in Ukraine since 2014 and has recently brought over 700 tons of medical supplies, food and relief items into the country.

