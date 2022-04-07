Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh: Interstate gang of car thieves busted, 5 arrested in Indore

Indore Crime Branch has arrested five members of an interstate gang of car thieves and recovered 11 vehicles from them along with a special electronic device the gang used to take control of vehicles.

Updated: 07-04-2022 09:37 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Indore Crime Branch has arrested five members of an interstate gang of car thieves and recovered 11 vehicles from them along with a special electronic device the gang used to take control of vehicles. Indore Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP), Rajesh Hingankar said, "Five members of the gang have been arrested from Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra. One of the arrested had fled after shooting an Indore police official in 2020."

The police official added, "The gang used to come from UP and Maharashtra to Indore and used special electronic devices to unlock car doors and steal vehicles." The gang had been involved in stealing vehicles from Indore and its nearby areas and so far 11 stolen cars have been recovered, the police official said.

An electronic device that was used by the gang members to get control of the vehicle and other devices have also been recovered from the gang. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

