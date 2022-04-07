Germany invites NATO foreign ministers to Berlin meeting in May
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Thursday she had invited NATO foreign ministers to an unofficial meeting in Berlin in May to coordinate their response to the war in Ukraine.
