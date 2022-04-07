Left Menu

Maha: IMFL worth over Rs 29 lakh seized from farmhouse in Thane district; two held

PTI | Thane | Updated: 07-04-2022 14:00 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 13:37 IST
Maha: IMFL worth over Rs 29 lakh seized from farmhouse in Thane district; two held
Representative Image
The Maharashtra Excise Department has seized Indian-Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) worth over Rs 29.8 lakh from a farmhouse in Thane district, an official said on Thursday.

A flying squad of the state excise department on Wednesday raided a farmhouse in Vangani of Ambernath and arrested two persons for storing liquor, said inspector Ananda Kamble of the state excise department.

The department had received information that IMFL was stored in a farmhouse owned by one Marathe Kevne at Savragaon, following which a raid was conducted and liquor allowed to be sold in Goa alone was seized from the premises, he said.

Brothers Avinash Ganpat Kevne and Samir Ganpat Kevne have been arrested, while a manhunt has been launched for the main accused, the official said, adding that further probe is underway.

