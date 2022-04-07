Over 100,000 people still need urgent evacuation from Ukraine's besieged Mariupol, says mayor
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 07-04-2022 15:42 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 15:27 IST
More than 100,000 people still need to be evacuated urgently from Mariupol, Mayor Vadym Boichenko said on Thursday, describing the situation in the Russian-besieged Ukrainian port city as a humanitarian catastrophe.
"The remaining more than 100,000 people are praying for rescue - a full-scale evacuation is needed," he said on national television.
