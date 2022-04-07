Over 100,000 people still need urgent evacuation from Ukraine's besieged Mariupol, says mayor

More than 100,000 people still need to be evacuated urgently from Mariupol, Mayor Vadym Boichenko said on Thursday, describing the situation in the Russian-besieged Ukrainian port city as a humanitarian catastrophe.

"The remaining more than 100,000 people are praying for rescue - a full-scale evacuation is needed," he said on national television.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)