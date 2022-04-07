Left Menu

PDP condemns firing on civilians in J&K's Handwara

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 07-04-2022 15:33 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 15:33 IST
The People's Democratic Party (PDP) condemned an incident of firing allegedly by Army personnel in the Handwara area of Jammu and Kashmir, in which two people were injured.

''Security forces barging into religious places, profiling worshippers and shooting civilians at will without any fear of justice is the level of unaccountablity pervasive across J&K. Rather than moving forward, Kashmir seems to have been taken back to 90s again,'' a PDP spokesperson said in a tweet.

An altercation broke out between worshippers, who were coming out of a mosque in Handwara town of Kupwara district, and Army personnel, who were recording videos, officials said.

The Army personnel allegedly opened fire, resulting in injuries to two people, they added.

The injured were identified as Abdul Ahad Mir and Mujeeb Ahmad Sofi, the officials said, adding that they were rushed to the SKIMS hospital at Soura here.

