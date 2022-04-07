Fake call centre raided in Gurugram; 17 arrested

The police and the flying squad raided a fake call centre and arrested 17 employees, while another 149 staff members were let go after issuing a warning, officials said on Thursday.

The 'call centre' was launched four months ago and was being operated from a three-storeyed building in Udyog Vihar phase-4.

The callers used to dupe US and Canada citizens by introducing themselves as employees of Microsoft, an American multinational technology giant, and giving pop-ups on the victims' screens offering technical support, hardware upgrade and antivirus among etc.

They used to charge 500 to 1,000 US dollars (Rs 38,000-Rs 76,000) from the victims, police said.

The arrested people are identified as Dev Prakash, Anirudh Aggarwal, Arshad Sharma alias Rahul Sharma, Ashish Anand, Govind Singh alias Rinki, Anis Anthoni, Vikram Kumar Sharma, Subham Sunam, Sumit, Ayush Singhal, Babu Rajan, Abhilash Kumar, Shauvik Saini, Swarnjit Singh, Ramit Wig, Manish Kumar, Neema Vongdi.

They hail from Gujarat and Delhi, the police said.

Rs 22,50,600 cash, six laptops, three desktops, 18 mobile phones and a pen drive and were recovered from the call centre, they said.

A joint team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Inderjeet Yadav of the Chief Minister's flying squad and Rajiv Yadav, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Udyog Vihar, said they conducted the raid following a tip-off and that the firm did not possess valid licences to run the business.

"This fake call centre was being run for the last 4 months. They duped by purchasing gift cards from US and Canadian citizens in the name of giving Microsoft technical support by sending voice mail/pop up through the computer. It was found that apart from the salary, commission was also given separately to the people working at the call centre. We are conducting raids to nab the mastermind," Inderjeet Yadav, DSP, said.

