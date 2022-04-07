Russia asks departing foreign firms to let businesses go on working

Foreign companies should allow their businesses to continue working in Russia, even if they themselves decide to leave, to maintain jobs for Russian citizens, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Thursday.

"People's living standards can't depend on the caprices of foreign politicians," Mishustin said, adding that Russia had managed to withstand unprecedented Western sanctions, imposed in response to Moscow's decision to send its armed forces into Ukraine.

