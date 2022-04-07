Russia asks departing foreign firms to let businesses go on working
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 07-04-2022 16:08 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 15:57 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Foreign companies should allow their businesses to continue working in Russia, even if they themselves decide to leave, to maintain jobs for Russian citizens, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Thursday.
"People's living standards can't depend on the caprices of foreign politicians," Mishustin said, adding that Russia had managed to withstand unprecedented Western sanctions, imposed in response to Moscow's decision to send its armed forces into Ukraine.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
TOP WRAP 1-Ukraine says 'confrontational' Russia talks moving forward as West plans more sanctions
Oil prices decline as traders weigh prospect of EU ban on Russian oil
Russia's G20 membership under fire from U.S., Western allies
TOP WRAP 2-Ukraine says 'confrontational' Russia talks moving forward as West plans more sanctions
It cannot be business as usual for Russia in international institutions like G-20: US