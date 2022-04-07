Cattle thieves injured in police firing in Assam

Two suspected cattle thieves were injured in police firing when they allegedly tried to flee from a checkpoint in Lakhimpur district of Assam, officials said on Thursday.

According to senior officials, a truck carrying 30 cattle was asked to stop at a checkpoint under the Dholpur outpost of Lakhimpur district on Wednesday night.

''The cattle smugglers tried to hit the police personnel and flee from the scene. The police fired six rounds and two of them were injured. Bullets hit their legs,'' an official said.

Three others in the truck managed to flee from the spot, he said.

The injured duo have been sent to Lakhimpur hospital for treatment.

