Belarus carried out 'special operation' to return its truckers from Ukraine -Belta

Reuters | Updated: 07-04-2022 17:59 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 17:29 IST
Belarus carried out 'special operation' to return its truckers from Ukraine -Belta
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
  • Belarus

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday that Minsk had been forced to carry out what he called a special operation to return truck drivers from Ukraine, the country's state-run news agency Belta reported.

"It got to the point that these scoundrels began to capture our people there, primarily drivers ... that happened to be there at the time," Belta cited Lukashenko as saying.

"I warned the Ukrainians that we would be forced to carry out an operation to free these people. We carried out such a special operation and freed all our people."

