Ukraine is in talks about a further 4 bln euros in foreign financing, says finance minister
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 07-04-2022 17:59 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 17:30 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukraine is negotiating for around 4 billion euros ($4.37 billion) in foreign financing in addition to the about 3 billion euros it has already received, Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko said on Thursday.
Speaking at a televised briefing, Marchenko said Ukraine's financial system was stable, but warned that it faced a budget shortfall that it was working to resolve with international support. ($1 = 0.9160 euros)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement