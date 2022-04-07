Left Menu

All AP ministers resign ahead of reconstitution of state cabinet

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 07-04-2022 17:48 IST
All 24 Ministers of the Andhra Pradesh cabinet on Thursday submitted their resignation to Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy ahead of the proposed reorganisation of the Council of Ministers.

The incumbent Ministers put-in their papers at the meeting of the Cabinet, which was their last, official sources said.

They remained in their posts for exactly 34 months.

The Council of Ministers will be reconstituted here on April 11. The chief minister had a meeting with Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan on Wednesday night, wherein the cabinet reorganisation was discussed, the sources added.

