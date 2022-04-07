Left Menu

NIA to probe case of arrest of 4 terror suspects in Bhopal

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 07-04-2022 17:51 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 17:51 IST
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) will take over the probe in the case related to the arrest of four alleged members of the banned terror outfit Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) from Bhopal last month, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said on Thursday.

“Four terrorists of JMB were arrested in Bhopal. Now, the NIA will investigate this case,” Mishra said in a video posted on Twitter.

The MP police had arrested the terror suspects - identified as Fajhar Ali alias Mehmood, Mohammad Aqueel alias Ahmed, Jahuruddin alias Ibrahim and Fajhar Jainul Abadeen alias Akram - from the state capital on March 13.

Mishra had earlier said jihadi literature and electronic devices were seized from their possession.

JMB, which was involved in the 2018 bomb blast at Bodh Gaya in Bihar, is banned in India since 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

